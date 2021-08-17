BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $999.00

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 999 ($13.05) and last traded at GBX 997.31 ($13.03), with a volume of 69699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 990 ($12.93).

The firm has a market cap of £960.19 million and a PE ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 942.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

In related news, insider Merryn S. Webb bought 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.82) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000.40 ($20,904.63). Also, insider Louise Nash acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of £10,054 ($13,135.62).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile (LON:THRG)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

