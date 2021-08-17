BLOC.MONEY Market Capitalization Tops $149,585.47 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. BLOC.MONEY has a market cap of $149,585.47 and approximately $145.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOC.MONEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLOC.MONEY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00057791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.33 or 0.00837030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00047835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00099475 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Profile

BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,647,563 coins. The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money . BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

Buying and Selling BLOC.MONEY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOC.MONEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOC.MONEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOC.MONEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.