Block-Logic (BLTG) Price Up 49.5% This Week

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $236,246.68 and $447.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 49.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

