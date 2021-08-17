BlockBank Price Tops $0.23 (BBANK)

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. One BlockBank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlockBank has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlockBank has a total market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $341,732.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00060856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00016682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.08 or 0.00919448 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00049103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00164517 BTC.

About BlockBank

BlockBank (CRYPTO:BBANK) is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,310,311 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

BlockBank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockBank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

