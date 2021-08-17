Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,814.00

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $439,949.53 and $2,814.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

BCPT is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

