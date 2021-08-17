Blockpass Hits One Day Volume of $850.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $583,510.59 and $850.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockpass Coin Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

