BLOCKv Trading 7.1% Lower This Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $26.04 million and $32,488.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00058128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.77 or 0.00840763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00046944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00100381 BTC.

About BLOCKv

VEE is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

