Blockzero Labs Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $494,934.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00058001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.31 or 0.00839458 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00046843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00100617 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.