bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to post sales of $42.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $19.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $90.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.97 million to $175.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $119.45 million, with estimates ranging from $31.61 million to $190.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

