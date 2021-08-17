Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Update

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 74,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKEP. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 200,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 87,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 326,441 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 102,668 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 565,497 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of BKEP stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.35. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 43.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.