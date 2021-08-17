BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlueScope Steel’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.