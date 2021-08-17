BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlueScope Steel’s previous final dividend of $0.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
BlueScope Steel Company Profile
