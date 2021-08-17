Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Up 14.5% Over Last Week

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a market cap of $70.39 million and approximately $14.73 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00059469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.80 or 0.00884939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00157181 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

BLZ is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,024,124 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

