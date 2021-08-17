BMO Capital Markets Raises Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$68.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$68.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.22.

Shares of CAR.UN traded up C$0.18 on Tuesday, hitting C$60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,067. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$42.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.08.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

