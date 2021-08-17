BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $170.40

Shares of BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170.40 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 168.90 ($2.21), with a volume of 380300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.20 ($2.18).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £967.84 million and a PE ratio of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from BMO Global Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 0.75%. BMO Global Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

