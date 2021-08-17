BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Down 31.5% in July

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.93. BOC Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $76.42.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

