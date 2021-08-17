BonFi (BNF) Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. BonFi has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $314,464.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BonFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00062230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.79 or 0.00926476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00049303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00163602 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BonFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.