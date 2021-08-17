Bonk (BONK) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Bonk coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonk has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bonk has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.53 or 0.00935584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00049885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00168737 BTC.

About Bonk

Bonk (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

