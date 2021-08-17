boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Short Interest Update

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHOOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Liberum Capital raised boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. The firm designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boohoo, PLT, and Nasty Gal. The company was founded by Mahmud Abdullah Kamani and Carol Mary Kane in 2006 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

