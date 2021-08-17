Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle Sells 1,847 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $71,054.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EPAY stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $39.62. 389,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,782. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAY. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.