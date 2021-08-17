Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle Sells 1,847 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $71,054.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of EPAY stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $39.62. 389,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,782. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
