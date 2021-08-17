Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Sells $37,046.61 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $37,046.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.62. 389,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,782. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

