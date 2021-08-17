BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Down 32.7% in July

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 826.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 176,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of BPT remained flat at $$3.25 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.0061 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.