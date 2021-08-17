Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Buys $25,000.00 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Jerry J. Baack acquired 1,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. 24,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.36.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

