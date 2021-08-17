Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Director Douglas J. Parish Acquires 3,000 Shares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BWB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. 24,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $443.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 25,205 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

