Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Acquires $17,787.25 in Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre purchased 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $17,787.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Manuel Kadre also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Manuel Kadre purchased 21,234 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $185,585.16.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Manuel Kadre purchased 6,661 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00.

Shares of BHG stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. 2,281,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,137. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHG shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHG. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,744,520,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $353,388,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $176,147,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $116,230,000. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.