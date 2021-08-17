Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires $161,635.49 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,223 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,253.35.

On Thursday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,260.00.

NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. 371,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,292. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $457.50 million, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCOV. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Brightcove by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brightcove by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

