Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires $71,253.35 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,223 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $71,253.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $161,635.49.

On Thursday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $11,260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.21. 371,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 42,920 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 44,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,840 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Brightcove by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 351,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Brightcove by 6,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCOV. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

