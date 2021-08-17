Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires $71,253.35 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,223 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $71,253.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $161,635.49.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $11,260.00.
Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.21. 371,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 42,920 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 44,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,840 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Brightcove by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 351,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Brightcove by 6,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BCOV. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.
About Brightcove
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.
Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.