Brinker International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued on Sunday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.16.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,668.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.