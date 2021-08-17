Brokerages Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $609.09 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report sales of $609.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $600.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $618.18 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $494.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $168.70 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $180.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

