Brokerages Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

MODN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

MODN stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 132,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,538. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.76. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

