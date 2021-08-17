Brokerages Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is $0.08. ProPetro reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in ProPetro by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProPetro by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 173,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ProPetro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after buying an additional 67,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $920,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter worth $132,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUMP opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 3.31. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

