Brokerages Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is $0.08. ProPetro reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ProPetro.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in ProPetro by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProPetro by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 173,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ProPetro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after buying an additional 67,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $920,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter worth $132,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PUMP opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 3.31. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99.
ProPetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
