Brokerages Anticipate Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to post ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.35). Replimune Group reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09).

Several brokerages have recently commented on REPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of REPL opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 33.25.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $905,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,857.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $960,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,411 shares of company stock worth $4,358,128. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 918,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 457,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

