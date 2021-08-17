Brokerages Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.86. Riley Exploration Permian reported earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REPX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Riley Exploration Permian stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. 21,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.24. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $79.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

In related news, EVP Corey Neil Riley sold 2,800 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $94,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $594,903 over the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

