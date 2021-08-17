Brokerages Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Brokerages expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to announce $2.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.98 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $11.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNM opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.