Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Billion

Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will post $5.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.61 billion and the highest is $5.80 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $22.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.01 billion to $22.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

WHR stock opened at $232.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.71. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $164.06 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

