Brokerages Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $794.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post $794.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $801.70 million and the lowest is $786.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $495.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $137.16 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $106.92 and a one year high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

