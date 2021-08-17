Brokerages Expect Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magnite’s earnings. Magnite posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnite will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnite.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other Magnite news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 264,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,400 shares of company stock worth $2,130,766. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Magnite by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Magnite by 24.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Magnite by 70.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.19. 4,548,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,736. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.93 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

