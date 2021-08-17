Brokerages Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.07). MEI Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEIP shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 29.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 18.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 48.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 194,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,293. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $298.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

