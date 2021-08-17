Brokerages Expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.62 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will report sales of $373.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $370.24 million to $377.00 million. National Instruments reported sales of $308.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

