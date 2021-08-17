Brokerages Expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to Post $2.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.50. Prothena posted earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 392.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $1,549,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $1,032,000. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 68,333.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.83. 391,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,882. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53, a PEG ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.47. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $67.08.

Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

