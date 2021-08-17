Brokerages Expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will announce $11.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.80 million and the highest is $16.48 million. SQZ Biotechnologies posted sales of $6.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $28.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $32.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 346.39% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SQZ Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $336.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQZ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

