Brokerages Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $724.60 Million

Equities analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to post $724.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $714.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $737.70 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $578.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.29.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $439.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $294.93 and a 52-week high of $442.67.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

