Brokerages Expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce sales of $3.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.35 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $12.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

Shares of GWW opened at $440.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $337.25 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,896,000 after purchasing an additional 214,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,175,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

