Brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $326.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

