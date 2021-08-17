Brokerages Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $326.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.