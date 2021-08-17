BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,343 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group during the first quarter worth about $27,808,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,068,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,624,000 after purchasing an additional 658,208 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2,411.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 483,137 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Shares of BRP opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $35.05.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

