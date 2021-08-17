BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.42

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.42 and last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 3022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -120.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.71.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

