BSCView Reaches Market Cap of $206,904.63 (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. BSCView has a total market cap of $206,904.63 and approximately $5,409.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BSCView has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00052535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00151979 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,726.78 or 0.99933171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.20 or 0.00880766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

