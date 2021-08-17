Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,559,400 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the July 15th total of 2,206,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,039.6 days.

Shares of BDWBF stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.16.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

