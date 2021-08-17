Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.35% of Builders FirstSource worth $30,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,845 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,979,000 after purchasing an additional 988,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.40. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

