Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BURBY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $32.17.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

