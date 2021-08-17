Bytecoin (BCN) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $335.49 million and approximately $93,324.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.43 or 0.00573939 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001531 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

